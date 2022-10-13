Undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has been pictured alongside controversial social media outcast, Andrew Tate, as well as his brother, Tristan Tate during a visit to the UAE (United Arab Emirates) for the Birmingham star.

Edwards, the current undfisputed welterweight champion under the UFC banner, headlined UFC 278 against two-time opponent, Kamaru Usman back in August, Edwards managed to rally from losing three of the four opening rounds – stopping Usman with a thunderous fifth round high kick knockout win.

The victory came as Edwards’ eleventh outing undefeated, as he avenged a prior 2015 unanimous decision loss to Usman during their rise to prominence in the welterweight division.

Leon Edwards is expected to fight Kamaru Usman in a trilogy fight next year

Expected to meet with Auchi native, Usman in a title trilogy clash in the new year in a potential U.K. return for the UFC, Edwards insists the former titleholder must now agree to his terms if he wants to secure a rubber match.

“It’s in Wembley, bro,” Leon Edwards told Troopz TV. “We’re going back to the sites. I’m not going over (to the U.S.) now. I did my job. I went over to (Usman’s) backyard and took it (the title) off him, so now he has to come to my backyard. I’m not going over there again. It’s on my terms now. He has to come over here.”

“They (the UFC) said early next year, March-ish,” Leon Edwards explained. “Early next year over here in the U.K. – the stadium show. I think they’re coming to Wembley because it’s probably cold in March. It might be in Cardiff.”

Edwards, who is currently visiting the UAE, was pictured alongside the aforenoted controversial social media influencers, Andrew, and Tristan Tate – posing for a snap.

“UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards appears to be hanging out with Andrew Tate, the far-right kickboxer banned from social media for his anti-women rhetoric, in the UFC,” Bloody Elbow reporter, Karim Zidan tweeted.

UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards appears to be hanging out with Andrew Tate, the far-right kickboxer banned from social media for his anti-women rhetoric, in the UAE pic.twitter.com/gFRWD2Jcjq — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) October 12, 2022

Also pictured with Edwards in UAE is the self-proclaimed pioneer of mixed martial arts in the region, Tam Khan – who has infamous ties to Chechen warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as inviting the U.S. sanctioned Irish reputed cartel leader, Daniel Kinahan to his TK MMA gym in Dubai earlier this year.

“Also pictured is Tam Khan, the self-proclaimed pioneer of MMA in the UAE,” Tam Kham has ties to Ramzan Kadyrov and invited Irish crime lord Daniel Kinahan & Tyson Fury to visit his TK MMA gym in Dubai earlier this year,” Zidan tweeted. “Both Kinahan and Kadyrov are under U.S. sanctions.”