Leon Edwards Says He’s Looking Forward To Beating Up Jorge Masvidal

British welterweight Leon Edwards insists he and Jorge Masvidal will meet somewhere down the line and says he is looking forward to putting a beating on the BMF title holder.

The two top contenders infamously clashed after UFC London in March 2019. Both fighters had emerged victorious in their respective bouts and anticipation for a fight between the two winners quickly gathered pace backstage.

After Edwards told Madvidal “I’ll see you in July”, the American immediately approached ‘Rocky’ and began throwing punches or a “three piece and a soda” as ‘Gamebred’ called it afterwards.

Despite being a bad look for both fighters and the sport as a whole the post-fight scuffle at UFC London made a potential fight between the pair bigger than ever but for some reason it just didn’t happen.

Edwards went on to fight and beat former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos over five rounds at UFC San Antonio a few months later. Masvidal built on his win over Till by stopping Ben Askren and Nate Diaz to complete his perfect 2019.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of his UFC London main event agaisnt Tyron Woodley next weekend, Edwards admitted he is surprised a fight between him and Masvidal still hasnt been made. However, he believes the fight is inevitable, as is the beating he will put on the Cuban American fighter.

“Yeah for sure. After what happened backstage, I thought the fight would have got made straight away really. It’s weird to see how stuff has played out. We’ve both gone two separate ways in our careers. I feel that fight will happen down the line. It probably would be better happening this year for a world title or challenging for a world title. His day will come, and I’ll look forward to putting a beating on him”

