Video – Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman share intense face off ahead of UFC 286 title rubber match

UFC 286 has become as highly anticipated as it can be following a very intense face off between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

In just two days, Leon “Rocky” Edwards is set for his first title defence on home soil against his familiar foe Kamaru Usman at the O2 Arena.

This evening in London, the two faced off for the first time since their rematch in Salt Lake City, during the UFC 286 press conference.

Tempered flared as the two welterweights did not hesitate in going at each other verbally, with Leon Edwards receiving a huge buzz from his English fan base.

"I put my shin across his head!"



🏆 @Leon_EdwardsMMA is on top of the world heading into #UFC286!

Their last meeting in the octagon was just seven months ago when Leon Edwards saved his night from slipping into the judges grasp with a last minute head kick KO which set the MMA world ablaze.

Prior to their rematch, Usman was on an incredible 19 fight win-streak, undefeated in the UFC, with a win over Leon Edwards back in 2015.

The Nigerian born fighter was battling for pound-for-pound greatness as he kept shattering records, until just the second loss of the 35-year-old’s career.

Although some fans and fighters may believe he needed a longer layoff to recover from the knockout, Usman believes he is as confident as ever to settle his score with Rocky.

He took accountability for his mistake in the final moments of their rematch, but he also made it clear to Leon Edwards who was in control the majority of the fight.

"What's your excuse for the f**king head kick you got?"



🏆 The trilogy is set, no excuses necessary after #UFC286!

Edwards, who has been considerably quiet during his UFC career, with struggles of his own which saw him go nearly two years without an opponent, is as fired up and positive as he’s ever appeared.

The Jamaican native suffered a difficult upbringing which sculpted him into the fighter he is today, and he became an instant fan favourite following the jaw dropping head kick and post fight interview with Joe Rogan.

In terms of who may be next in line for the welterweight crown it remains a mystery, and all eyes will be on London this Saturday for what’s set to be a hair-raising spectacle.

Will Leon Edwards retain his championship at UFC 286?