Leon Edwards admits that a Jorge Masvidal title defense appeals to him: “That would be a bigger fight in the UK than Usman”

Although it seems that we can expect the trilogy between Leon Edwards and Usman to come next, ‘Rocky’ has admitted that a fight with Jorge Masvidal is still on his mind.

Last month, Leon Edwards shocked the world when he made a miraculous comeback in the final round of his title fight vs. Kamaru Usman. ‘Rocky’ would land a head kick, knocking Usman out cold, capturing the 170lbs UFC world title, and tying the rivalry at one apiece between the pair.

The most logical next step for Edwards would be to match him up with Usman for a third time. However, former title challenger Jorge Masvidal, was quick to throw his name in the hat, and Edwards is not against it.

Along with being one of the biggest names in the UFC, Masvidal’s claim for a shot is bolstered by his history with Edwards.

The Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal feud

In 2019, Masvidal and Edwards would have an altercation backstage after a UFC London card. After the two men squared up, Masvidal would land a flurry of strikes on Edwards, spawning the phrase ‘three-piece and a soda’.

Since the incident, Edwards has spoken about righting that wrong many times, and now, as champion, has suggested the idea of defending his belt against Masvidal.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Edwards admitted that it will likely be Usman next, but says that the Masvidal fight is at the back of his mind.

“I believe Usman 3 next year probably the front runner,” Edwards said. “Unless something dramatic happens in the next however many months we’ve got left this year.”

“I love the Masvidal one, he’s not earned it, but I’d love for him to go out there and fight somebody in like October or something, like a Burns or something. Just get one good win, just go out there, smoke Burns. I can’t see him beating burns but if he does go out there and smoke Burns, like imagine the scene in the UK.“

“I truly believe that would be a bigger fight in the UK than Usman, I know Usman is a tough guy but for the UK casual fans I think that’s the fight for the UK.”

One-on-one with the new champ @Leon_edwardsmma for @btsportufc!



We talked about his homecoming, what life has been like, the way Usman has handled the loss, Masvidal, stadium show next and much more.



Enjoy! https://t.co/zHdZTA47J7 pic.twitter.com/B4yt4xgAsi — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2022

Who would you like to see Leon Edwards face next?