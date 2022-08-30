Leon Edwards welcomes eventual UFC title fight with Jorge Masvidal, plots ‘revenge’ in grudge match

Recently minted undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards appears willing to settle his differences with long time rival, Jorge Masvidal in the future, however, urges the Miami veteran to land a series of victories to snap his three-fight losing skid first and foremost.

Edwards, who headlined UFC 278 earlier this month in Salt Lake City, managed to turn in a shocking, highlight-reel knockout win over Kamaru Usman in their title rematch, striking undisputed welterweight spoils to boot.

As for Masvidal, the veteran American Top Team staple will attempt to snap a run of three consecutive losses to Usman (x2) and former teammate, Colby Covington in his next Octagon walk – which has been rumored to come against one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Leon Edwards calls for Jorge Masvidal to snap his skid before any sort of potential fight

Eying a United Kingdom homecoming for his first attempted welterweight title defense – which is expected to come against the aforenoted, Usman in the pair’s title trilogy rubber match, Leon Edwards, who shares a distinct rivalry and past with Masvidal, insisted he would entertain a grudge match, once the latter snaps his continued slide.

“Yeah, 100 percent, that’s on my list,” Leon Edwards said of a fight with Jorge Masvidal on The Jim Rome Show. “But at the moment, Jorge (Masvidal), he’s on like a two-three fight losing streak. He needs to go out there, get some wins and make the fight make sense. That’s a fight I think would be massive for the UFC. To get my revenge on him, I cannot wait.”

Last December, Edwards was scheduled feature on the main card of UFC 269 in a grudge match against Masvidal, however, the end-of-year battle was shelved indefinitely after an undisclosed injury forced the Floridian to withdraw from the matchup.

Initially meeting backstage at the O2 Arena in London, England back in March 2019 following UFC London, both Edwards and Masvidal were corralled after the latter landed a series of punches on Edwards’ face, leaving him with a laceration and facial swelling following a verbal exchange.