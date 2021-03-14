UFC welterweight contender, Leon Edwards, has revealed that he had been religiously watching Marvin Hagler clips in the build-up to his fight with Belal Muhammad.

The boxing legend sadly passed away yesterday, but Edwards was unaware of that fact when he posted out a picture of ‘Marvellous’ just hours before his fight in the UFC Vegas 21 main event.

In the post-fight news conference, Edwards said all week he had been drawing inspiration from Hagler. pic.twitter.com/9nkPmq5ShI — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 14, 2021

Edwards was unable to get the win he craved as an eye poke brought an inconclusive end to his fight with Belal Muhammad.

At the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference, Edwards explained that he had felt inspired by Hagler all week and was shocked to hear of his passing just a few hours before he walked out to compete.

“It’s mad, yeah, because all week, since I’ve been to Vegas, all I’ve been posting on my Instagram is Marvin Hagler, Marvin Hagler for some mad reason,” Edwards said. “I had, like, a mad feeling, because I’ve felt that spirit. I’ve been watching him every single day since last Tuesday. Watching him, watching him, watching him.”

“I posted him today,” Edwards added. “Like two hours before he passed away, I posted it. My coach came in, like, ‘Why (are) you posting him? You know he passed away?’ I was like, ‘No, he didn’t. I just posted him.’ … It’s sad really. He’s a legend. I looked up to him. The way he was aggressive. … It’s sad really.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

The former middleweight boxing champion is considered one of the best to ever have fought in the sport. Hagler owns high profile wins over the likes of Tommy Hearns and Roberto Duran. In his final fight he dropped to a split decision defeat against Sugar Ray Leonard. He died yesterday at 66-years old.

