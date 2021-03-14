You really have to feel for both Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad in this case. Starting brightly, Edwards ultimately landed an unintentional eye poke with just eighteen seconds of the second round elapsed, immediately drawing cries of pain and agony from Muhammad who detailed how he couldn’t “see anything” out of his right eye. With the foul deemed unintentional, we’ve got another ‘No Contest’ ruling tonight, bringing an end to tonight’s event.

Some good moments in the first round for the #3 ranked, Edwards — most notably landing a nice one-two combination, before firmly grabbing Muhammad’s attention midway through the round with a massive left high-kick, wobbling the Chicago native.

We’ve got a brutal eye poke in the second round to open the exchange, with Muhammad wincing in pain, detailing how he can’t “see anything”. After consulting the doctor and referee, Herb Dean, Muhammad was clearly in agony, crying out in pain as he noted that he couldn’t see out of his right eye.

Below, check out the highlights from Edwards and Muhammad’s ‘No Contest’ headliner.

Leon landed a head kick early in the first! 🦵 💥#UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/6yXfwoxtZ9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 14, 2021

An unfortunate and unintentional eye poke has ended the main event.#UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/qPTesaf5KL — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 14, 2021

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad is declared a No Contest.#UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/YkKdaidixP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 14, 2021