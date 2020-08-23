One of the most infamous rivalries in recent years continues to bubble in the background – and we’re still yet to see either Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal or Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards even try and settle their issues in the Octagon.

Let’s keep this brief. It all goes back to UFC Fight Night Night London in March last year. Perennial contender in every sense of the word, Edwards secures his seventh successive victory, besting Gunnar Nelson in a co-main event. In our headliner, a rejuvenated Masvidal sleeps one-time welterweight title challenger, Darren Till inside two rounds.

Backstage, Edwards offers himself out to Masvidal during the Miami resident’s post-fight interview with Laura Sanko. Masvidal takes exception, strolls up to Edwards and his entourage, and unloads a combination on the Birmingham native, which he later christens, “a three-piece with the soda“.

Since then – Edwards has continued to steamroll his welterweight counterparts – taking a comfortable unanimous judging win over former lightweight best, Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night San Antonio last August. Masvidal would go on to make Octagon history – launching a record-breaking five-second, flying-knee knockout of the then-undefeated, Ben Askren.

Nate Diaz would return with a win over Anthony Pettis and challenge Masvidal to a BMF championship clash at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in November. After opening a massive cut above Diaz’s right-eye, Masvidal was crowned the BMF titleholder with a third-round doctor’s stoppage. Masvidal has since challenged, unsuccessfully for the undisputed welterweight title at UFC 251 on short-notice – dropping a decision shutout to Kamaru Usman.

Tonight, on his official Twitter account, streaking contender, Edwards has unleashed a tirade aimed at Masvidal, labelling the American Top Team trainee a, “sh*t journeyman“, before poking holes through his Street Jesus persona.

“Has everyone realised the whole street Jesus hard man sh*t was all just marketing yet? And @GamebredFighter is actually a sh*t journeyman? Or people still think hes (sic) good?“

Has everyone realised the whole street jesus hard man shit was all just marketing yet? and @GamebredFighter is actually a shit journeyman? or people still think hes good? — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 23, 2020

Edwards would then challenge Masvidal once-more – this time, however, with no fight-purse to avail of, explaining how the “public will see your (sic) a p*ssy“

“Fu*k it Jorge (Masvidal) lets fight, no money, mutual location, film it, bang it on YouTube, public will see your (sic) a p*ssy #letsgetit“.

Fuck it Jorge lets fight, no money, mutual location, film it, bang it on YouTube, public will see your a pussy #letsgetit — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 23, 2020

Edwards, a Team Renegade BJJ & MMA mainstay is yet to feature in the Octagon since his above-mentioned win over, dos Anjos last year. The 28-year-old contender was scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night London event in March opposite former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley – until the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the ultimate cancellation of the event. Woodley would go on to return against Gilbert Burns at a UFC Fight Nigth event in Las Vegas, dropping a one-sided unanimous judging loss.