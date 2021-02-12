In a surprise to many, Leon Edwards has once again been left without an opponent. His scheduled foe Khamzat Chimaev has fallen out of their matchup a second time, citing underlying health issues with COVID-19. The question that is on everybody’s mind is: who should Edwards face now? The perennial contender had just the idea.

Nate Diaz. This has been a person of interest after he spoke out, quoting he wants a fight at 170. With the breakout star Chimaev out of the way, Edwards shoots his shot.

Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners… let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you're a real one https://t.co/PUaPfwtRPQ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 12, 2021

The Stockton-native stated on the Helwani show he wants to fight at the ideal weight of 170lbs, against winners who haven’t been finished. “Rocky” fits that description perfectly, riding 8 wins in a row with his last loss coming at the hands of current champ Kamaru Usman.

Despite the interest in fighting a Pay-Per-View star like Nate Diaz, it seems UFC president Dana White has other plans.

White tells ESPN’s Brett Okamato that he is looking to book Edwars with former UFC interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington. This would be preferably for March 13th, as “Rocky” has been itching for a fight since his latest one being against Rafael Dos Anjos in the summer of 2019.

Do you want to see Leon Edwards fight Nate Diaz?