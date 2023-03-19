Leon Edwards claims title fight with Colby Covington ‘Makes no sense’ following UFC 286 victory

Undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has claimed that an immediate championship fight against former interim titleholder, Colby Covington simply makes no sense for him next, off the back of his successful homecoming at UFC 286.

Headlining last night’s pay-per-view event in London, England – Edwards managed to retain his welterweight crown with a close, majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47) victory over former champion and three-time opponent, Kamaru Usman in the pair’s trilogy title rubber match.

Scoring his thirteenth consecutive victory under the Octagon banner since his first outing with Usman back in 2015, Edwards initially weighed up a title defense against either Gilbert Burns, and Jorge Masvidal – while also receiving a call out from lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev for an Abu Dhabi flagship event in October.

However, mapping out Edwards’ future, UFC president, Dana White confirmed former interim champion, Covington would fight the Birmingham native next – with the latter calling for a UFC 290 matchup during International Fight Week in July.

Leon Edwards rebuffs potential title fight with Colby Covington next

Sharing his thoughts on the potential bout, Edwards questioned how a bout against the Clovis native made logical sense.

“I don’t know how that [fight with Colby Covington] makes sense,” Leon Edwards told assembled media following UFC 286. “He hasn’t fought in over a year-and-a-half – he sat out un-injured. I just don’t get how he just slides in for the world title shot when there are other guys in the division who have been active, fighting and didn’t sit out.”

“So, like I said, I’m in the king now – I’ve earned my way,” Leon Edwards explained. “I feel like I should decide who’s next, so, yeah. …I had to work – 12 fights to get there, you know. When I was trying to get my title shot, he was saing, ‘Who is he?’ And ‘I don’t know who he is.’ Now, I’m the king. Now he is allowed to just jump the line and jump straight in? Like I said, I’m the king, and will decide who’s next.”