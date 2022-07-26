Ahead of his upcoming welterweight title challenge rematch against Kamaru Usman, streaking division contender, Leon Edwards has described the promotion’s booking of a September main event between the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev, and faltering veteran, Nate Diaz as “f*cked up”.

Edwards, the current #2 ranked welterweight contender, is himself slated to headline UFC 278 in August against soon-to-be two-time opponent, Usman – challenging for undisputed welterweight gold for the first time in his Octagon tenure.

Last time out, the Birmingham native earned his rematch against Usman back in June of last year on the main card of UFC 263, defeating Diaz with a five round unanimous decision win in the first five-round, non-title, non-headliner in Octagon antiquity.

Leon Edwards believes the UFC should have booked Nate Diaz with a fellow veteran

Set to share the Octagon with Usman in Salt Lake City next month, Edwards claimed that Diaz, who will complete his contractual obligations with the UFC following his September headliner with Chimaev, should have tackled a fellow veteran on his way out of the organization, rather than the surging, Chimaev.

“If I had to put money on it, I’d probably go Khamzat (Chimaev) but I’d love Nate (Diaz) to get it done,” Leon Edwards told assembled media at UFC London last weekend. “He’s (Nate Diaz) done so much for the company and I wish they (the UFC) gave him a veteran, a nice fight to bow out to.”

“To give an up-and-coming guy that’s had four or five fights in the UFC, and a wrestler guy as well – I think they’ve f*cked up,” Leon Edwards explained. “They should’ve gave him a better fight, but I would love Nate to get it done. As I said, if I’m a betting man, I’d probably go with Khamzat (to win).”

Undefeated in his last 10 straight fights since his 2015 decision loss to Usman, Edwards has landed a series of impressive wins against the likes of Albert Tumanov, Vicente Luque, Bryan Barberena, Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson, and former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos.