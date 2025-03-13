Leon Edwards Unbothered by Sean Brady Matchup: ‘I Couldn’t Care Less’

Leon Edwards doesn’t care who’s standing across from him inside the Octagon come March 22.

Originally, ‘Rocky’ was scheduled to headline the UFC’s return to London with a fight against Jack Della Maddalena. However, that is no longer the case after Maddalena was moved to UFC 315 where he will challenge reigning welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad.

Now, Edwards will go toe-to-toe with rising contender Sean Brady inside the O2 Arena.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Edwards spoke about the change in opponent and made it abundantly clear that he couldn’t care less whether it’s Maddalena, Brady, or anyone else in the top 10.

“My body is feeling good, my mentality is feeling good,” Edwards said. “The coach is happy with where I’m at, so yeah, I’m in a good place. I couldn’t care less, you know what I mean? Like I said, it’s a stylistic matchup. “Fighting someone like Sean Brady—I’ve faced many styles like that before. Obviously, there are things he does well and things he doesn’t do as well. It’s more about going back to the drawing board, breaking it all down, talking to my coaches, watching tape, and just getting the game plan in place.”

Leon Edwards and Sean Brady likely vying for a shot at welterweight gold

UFC London will be Leon Edwards’ first time competing since surrendering his welterweight title to Muhammad at UFC 304 last year. Before that, ‘Rocky’ was on a 12-fight unbeaten streak, including back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman and a dominant decision victory against Colby Covington in late 2023.

As for Sean Brady, the Philly native will look to extend his current streak to three after besting Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns in his last two outings. Before that, Brady saw his undefeated record ruined at the hands of Belal Muhammad.

A win over ‘Rocky’ in enemy territory will likely earn Brady a rematch with ‘Remember The Name’ and his first shot at UFC gold.