After a long layoff from the Octagon, Leon Edwards would be the next contender to Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight title with a win this Saturday over Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21.

UFC President Dana White made the proclamation earlier on Wednesday in an interview with BT Sport.

“100 percent [he would],” White said when asked about Edwards’ status as the next title contender after Jorge Masvidal if he defeats Muhammad in impressive fashion.

In spite of the quick turnaround Muhammad was excited to get the call from the UFC brass to fight a top contender like Edwards.

“The focus right away turned to getting a good game plan” Muhammad said Tuesday in an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “I’m looking at this like a title shot, he’s a very tough matchup for a lot of guys.”

Edwards hasn’t fought since defeating Rafael dos Anjos in a UFC on ESPN Main Event in July 2019. “Rocky” was rumored to fight Colby Covington in his upcoming bout, but the fight fell through in recent weeks. Edwards was originally scheduled to fight streaking prospect Khamzat Chimaev before the Chechen withdrew due to complications stemming from his battle with COVID-19.

Despite a long absence from competition, Edwards is confident heading into his return bout and the immense expectations that come with it.

“I have grown leaps and bounds,” Edwards said earlier on Wednesday during his scheduled press conference. “I’ve learned loads and look forward to finally competing. I felt good when I fought [dos Anjos], and I feel even better now.”

What do you think of Leon Edwards returning to the Octagon and a potential future welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman?