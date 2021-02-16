Top welterweight contender Colby Covington has shut down rumours he will fight Leon Edwards on March 13.

‘Rocky’ is in need of an opponent after Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of their scheduled main event match-up.

UFC president Dana White told media he was trying to keep Edwards on the card and a potential bout with Covington was on the table.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Covington claimed he would not be doing charity by fighting “Leon Scott” on March 13.

“Leon Scott hasn’t earned anything, boys. I’m in the Colby Covington Incorporated championship business, I’m not in the Leon Scott charity business,” Covington said. “This isn’t charity hour, man.

“I’m fighting at the top of the mountain, I’m fighting the best in the world. Did Marty Fakenewsman get a call from the president after his last fight? Oh geez, I wonder why? Because he sucks, he’s irrelevant. So, I’ve done things no one has ever done in this sport

“I’m not doing charity busines no more. It’s not my fault this kid hasn’t fought in two years. It’s not my fault this kid – there’s people from England fighting all the time in the pandemic, they’re not scared to fight. So, I’m not doing charity for this guy who hasn’t fought in two years. He’s irrelevant, he’s beat a bunch of bums, and I’m not doing charity. This isn’t charity hour, this is fucken championship fucken pay-per-view hour.”

Covington is hope to secure a world title fight and adamant Jorge Masvidal should not be next in line.

“Let’s talk about real business, let’s not talk about charity business no more. I deserve and I earned a fight for the world title. I just destroyed the former champion, finished him like nobody’s finished him before in the UFC,” Covington said. “I came back and won a fight, what has Jorge Masvidal done besides sit on the sidelines and fake fucken pull out of fights? He’s scared to fight. He knows he’s washed up, he’s a journeyman. He’s looking for one more pay day. No one wants to see that guy fight for the title, they know what’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be the same exact outcome. And why reward a coward like that? A guy that’s blatantly scared to fight?”

Who do you want to see Colby Covington fight next?