Leon Edwards issues stark warning to Colby Covington ahead of UFC 296: ‘He’s in for a totally different shock’

Undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards claims incoming foe, Colby Covington is in for a “rude awakening” come Saturday night at UFC 296 – as he prepares to attempt to defend his divisional crown for the second occasion.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, returns to the Octagon this weekend in the main event of UFC 296 – taking on former interim titleholder, Covington in the pair’s long-awaited title fight grudge match.

Birmingham native, Edwards has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 286 back in March in the UK, landing a close, majority decision win over three-time foe, Kamaru Usman in the pair’s rubber match trilogy in London.

Himself sidelined since March of last year, Clovis native, Covington has yet to feature since he landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Jorge Masvidal in another heated pairing between the former training partners.

Leon Edwards issues warning to Colby Covington

And flapping gums with Covington throughout their entire build-up to this weekend’s title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada ahead of what promises to be an action-packed pre-fight press conference on Thursday in ‘Sin City’, Edwards claims Covington is in for a “big awakening” come this weekend.

“I don’t think [Colby Covington] is talented, he’s more like a hard worker,” Leon Edwards told MMA Fighting. “He’s more cardio than skills. But they’re judging the cardio off of him beating Robbie Lawler five years ago, six years ago. He’s in for a totally different shock. Robbie Lawler that was already washed, over the hill.”

“All the wins that he gets confidence off are all older, washed guys,” Leon Edwards explained. “He’s in for a rude awakening come Saturday night.”

Who wins at UFC 296 this weekend: Leon Edwards or Colby Covington?