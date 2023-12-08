Colby Covington mocks ‘Cheater’ Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296 fight: ‘He’s literally always drooling on himself’

Colby Covington labels Leon Edwards as a cheater ahead of their UFC 296 showdown.

On December 16, Covington and Edwards will square off in a contest for the UFC’s undisputed welterweight title in the main event of UFC 296 which is set to be held in the T-Mobile, Las Vegas.

Covington, a former interim champion, is a proven talent with elite cardio and wrestling – adding a solid stand-up game throughout his career. However, when someone signs to fight Covington, it’s not just his skills that will keep you preoccupied, but also his relentless, at times personal, trash talk.

‘Chaos’ has made a name for himself over the years because of his mockery and it has been no different this time around, aiming Edwards in almost every media appearance.

Colby Covington blasts ‘cheater’ Leon Edwards

Talking with All Out Fighting about his upcoming matchup, Covington took the opportunity to

As a fighter, Leon Scott is the biggest cheater the sport’s ever known,” Covington said. “I thought ‘Marty’ (Usman) was a cheater. Man, this guy makes ‘Marty’ look like a freakin’ saint. Leon is a cheater. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“He’s poking people in the eyes, kicking people in the nuts, he’s grabbing the fence,” Covington continued. “I mean, the guy’s the biggest cheater the sport’s ever seen and that’s the only way I was able to prepare for him. Just prepare for all the cheating he’s going to do.”

Edwards took on Bella Muhammad in 2021 and after wobbling Muhammad in the first, an unfortunate eye poke from Edwards left ‘Remember The Name’ unable to continue resulting in a no contest.

Covington wouldn’t stop there however, the 35-year-old would then take aim at Edwards’ intelligence and label him as a ‘waste of space’

“As a person, ‘Leon Scott,’ AKA ‘Low IQ Leon,’ what’s his grade level? What’s his level of education?” Covington asked. “I swear, that guy’s a mumbling, fumbling idiot. He’s literally always drooling on himself. As a person, I just think that that guy’s a waste of f*cking chromosomes and a waste of space.”

Who wins, Colby Covington or Leon Edwards?