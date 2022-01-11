Many around the MMA community went crazy when Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington was announced, but Leon Edwards doesn’t understand all of the excitement surrounding the UFC 272 main event.

Edwards is coming off of his UFC 263 victory over Nate Diaz, in a dominant unanimous decision win. Up until the last minute of the fight, Edwards had overwhelmed Diaz and outclassed him on the feet.

Edwards has had his fair share of back-and-forths in the media with both men, most notably Masvidal. He and Masvidal were supposed to fight last month at UFC 269 before Masvidal pulled out with an injury.

The Masvidal vs. Covington excited many around the UFC fanbase, but Edwards isn’t amused by the booking.

Leon Edwards Reacts To Colby Covington Vs. Jorge Masvidal

2 bums coming off losses 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) January 11, 2022

“Two bums coming off losses,” Edwards tweeted.

Masvidal is coming off of back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Covington has also lost two bouts to Usman with a win in between against former champion Tyron Woodley.

Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates at American Top Team in South Florida, before a falling out between the two. Masvidal alleges that the feud stems from Covington failing to pay one of his coaches for his interim welterweight title fight against Rafael dos Anjos.

Two have gone back and forth on social media in recent weeks, with Masvidal recently calling out Covington on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, Edwards is expected to get the next welterweight title shot against Usman. A formal date and fight booking hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to be imminent.

It’s unclear what could be at stake in terms of title aspirations between Masvidal and Covington, with each of them losing two title fights. But, Edwards is not a fan of either of them and doesn’t see the main event booking as warranted.

What are your thoughts on Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington?

