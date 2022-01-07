UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal wants a shot at Colby Covington to begin the new year, and he alleges that the UFC is trying to make it happen.

Masvidal most recently had to withdraw from a fight against Leon Edwards scheduled for UFC 269 due to an injury but is planning on a return sometime in the spring. Masvidal has remained active on social media as he plans his potential next octagon appearance.

Masvidal and Covington fight rumors have swirled for months, dating back to early 2021 when the two were rumored targets to coach The Ultimate Fighter. The fight never came to fruition and the two ended up fighting different opponents.

But talks of a Masvidal-Covington have resurfaced in recent weeks, and Masvidal called out his rival in a vicious tweet. He also hints that the UFC has tried multiple times to book the fight if Covington answers the call.

They gonna call you and hopefully the 4th time is a charm you fucking coward. Don’t pussy out now @ColbyCovMMA — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 7, 2022

Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington Weren’t Always Rivals

Masvidal and Covington were formerly teammates at American Top Team down in south Florida, before their falling out. According to Masvidal, it all began when Covington allegedly failed to pay coaches ahead of his interim welterweight title fight with Rafael dos Anjos. Covington has denied the allegations.

Masvidal and Covington were very close as both made their rise up the lightweight and welterweight rankings. Around the time that Masvidal moved up to 170 pounds, the war of words began shortly afterward.

Covington most recently fell to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 in a back-and-forth war for the welterweight title. Masvidal and Covington both have two losses each on their record to Usman.

A fight between the two outspoken former teammates could certainly make sense, but it remains unclear if the fight will actually happen. For now, it appears that the ball may be in Covington’s court.

Do you think we’ll see Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington?

