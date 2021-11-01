Dana White is apparently trying to make a fight between Habulla Magomedov and Abu Rozik in the UFC.

The social media sensations were both in attendance at UFC 267 this past weekend and came to blows following the conclusion of the light-heavyweight title main event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Hasbulla and Rozik suffer from a form of Dwarfism, a body disorder in which adults exhibit the physical attributes of a child.

The duo has used their disability to launch careers in the entertainment industry. Hasbulla in particular has become world-famous off the back of a mock fight press conference he took part in alongside Rozik. At UFC 267, it was clear both men still have beef and want to make their fight official.

Dana White To Book Hasbulla vs. Abdu Rozik?

Ahead of UFC 267, White was vocal about wanting to work with Hasbulla moving forward. The UFC boss did not specify in what capacity the social media star would join the company but according to leaked DM’s White is actually interested in booking a fight between Hasbulla and Rozik.

Asxab Tamaev, a 19-year-old MMA fighter who is often featured in videos with Hasbulla posted what he claims to be a screenshot of a conversation between himself and the UFC president on Instagram – check it out.

If the UFC is truly trying to book a fight between Hasbulla and Rozik, they are bound to face some backlash from the general public and most of all The Russian Athletic Association for dwarfs who previously voiced their disgust when the viral fight was previously rumoured.

Back in May, the head of Russia’s Dwarf Athletic Association, Uliana Podpalnaya called the potential mixed martial arts fight between Magomedov and Rozik “unethical”.

Do you think Dana White seriously wants to see Hasbulla Magomedov square off against Abu Rozik in the UFC Octagon?

