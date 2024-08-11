Misfits Boxing 16: Josh Brueckner’s Violent Knockout of Faze Temper – Highlights

The world of YouTube boxing was alive and well at Misfits Boxing 16, as Josh Brueckner scored a devastating knockout over the Youtube sensation Faze Temper.

The fight was pretty much a one-sided beatdown. Brueckner pushed the pace and attacked with a ferocious intensity. Faze Temper seemed lost in the ring and ate shot after shot as he ran from his opponent. Brueckner looked like no boxing savant by any means, but the skill gap was extremely apparent as the two men went toe to toe.

Now, technically 3-0 in the professional boxing world, Brueckner seems like there’s a bit of potential left untapped. With more time and training, we could perhaps even see him reach similar boxing success as that of Jake Paul.

Josh Brueckner vs. Faze Temper highlights

At the end of the second round, things would begin to get very frantic. Temper lost his ability to circle out of the pocket, and attempted to stand and bang with Josh Brueckner. This resulted in a knockdown, and Temper quickly picked himself off the mat and resumed the fight after an 8-count by the referee.

The fight wouldn’t last too much longer after that, though. Brueckner smelled blood, and he continued to apply the pressure. A few more flurries and soon Temper hit the canvas for the final time. Brueckner scaled the corner post of the ring and roared in triumph as the crowd went crazy. On the ground, Temper appeared to protest the stoppage, but many agree that it was much needed.

Faze Temper is now 1-1 in professional boxing, and from this latest showcase, seemingly needs a ton of time and practice to further refine his skills before he should be stepping in any professional boxing ring.

Check out more highlights from the fight at Misfits Boxing 16 below!

How do you feel about the sport of boxing getting watered down by Youtube and Internet personalitites?