Lazy King vs. Magomed Umalatov & Amin Ayoub vs. Makkasharip Zaynukov Added to PFL: Road to Dubai

PFL has added two France vs Russia matchups to PFL: Road to Dubai on 7 February 2026 at the Coca-Cola Arena, further adding to a card already headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov vs Alfie Davis for the lightweight title. Both newly booked fights showcase rising French names against established Russian threats in the welterweight and lightweight divisions.​ Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Magomed Umalatov and Amin Ayoub vs. Makkasharip Zaynukov have both been confirmed by PFL sources.

“Lazy King” Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Magomed Umalatov

Former French-based standout Abdoul “Lazy King” Abdouraguimov will return to PFL competition in Dubai in a welterweight bout against Russia’s Magomed “Prince” Umalatov, in a meeting of fighters with near-identical records. Abdouraguimov enters the matchup at 19-1 with a nine-fight winning streak and seven finishes across that run, built on a grappling-heavy game that has defined much of his career on the European scene. Umalatov, listed at 18-1, brings a contrasting style, with 12 wins by knockout and a reputation as one of the more dangerous punchers in PFL’s welterweight ranks.​

The Russian contender is based out of American Top Team in Florida, a gym that has long-standing links with PFL talent and high-level welterweights, which reinforces his position as a likely future title challenger if he extends his form. Abdouraguimov, whose expressive personality and in-cage risk-taking built him a strong following in Europe, now has the opportunity to reach a wider PFL audience on a major Dubai showcase, and a tenth consecutive victory would place him directly in the conversation for future welterweight title opportunities.​

Amin Ayoub vs. Makkasharip Zaynukov

Lightweight Amin “Fierceness” Ayoub returns for his second PFL appearance after a statement win at PFL Europe Nantes in September 2025, where he closed the show as the headliner in front of a home crowd. In that main event, Ayoub stopped Brazilian opponent Keweny Lopes by third-round TKO, extending a long winning run and reinforcing his status as one of the leading French lightweights under the PFL banner. His professional tally sits in the mid-20s for wins, with a balanced spread of finishes: seven by knockout, eight by submission and nine on the scorecards, evidence that he is comfortable striking, grappling, or grinding out rounds.​

Across the cage, Makkasharip Zaynukov arrives at 18-4 following a unanimous decision over Ireland’s John Mitchell at PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai – The Rematch in October 2025 at the same Coca-Cola Arena venue. The Team Khabib representative used sustained pressure, wrestling entries and top control to secure scores of 30-26 and 29-28 twice, extending his current win streak to seven and strengthening his push toward the top of the lightweight division. With PFL intent on building its presence in Dubai and capitalising on the rise of French MMA, Ayoub vs Zaynukov serves as a key showcase: the French finisher seeking a breakthrough on a global stage against a disciplined Russian grinder with recent winning form in the same arena.​

PFL: Road to Dubai

PFL: Road to Dubai marks the league’s third major event in Dubai and is scheduled for Saturday 7 February 2026 at the Coca-Cola Arena, continuing the promotion’s strategic partnership with Dubai Sports Council and local tourism authorities. The event is set to stream on the ESPN App in the United States and on regional partners such as StarzPlay in the MENA region, positioning the card as one of PFL’s flagship international shows. Headlined by PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov against 2025 tournament winner Alfie Davis, the card is being promoted as one of the league’s biggest nights in the UAE, with additional bouts – including the two France vs Russia clashes – populating the undercard.​