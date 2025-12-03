Undefeated Pouya Rahmani to Face Karl Williams at PFL: Road to Dubai on February 7

Pouya Rahmani continues his rapid rise through the heavyweight ranks when he faces Karl Williams on Saturday, February 7 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The matchup represents a significant moment in Rahmani’s career as the Iranian-born fighter looks to extend his unbeaten record against a seasoned contender. This has been confirmed by PFL staff to Tim Wheaton of LowKick MMA.

Pouya Rahmani vs. Karl Williams

Rahmani enters the bout at 5-0 after making an impressive statement in his PFL debut on October 3 at the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai – The Rematch. The 33-year-old from Iran dropped Slim Trabelsi with an overhand right just 2:47 into the first round, adding to what has become a pattern of dominance for the heavyweight prospect. All five of Rahmani’s professional victories have come by first-round stoppage, establishing him as one of the division’s most threatening finishers. His most recent win came by TKO via strikes and ground-and-pound after the initial knockdown.​

Rahmani’s path to MMA came through an accomplished career in grappling. The wrestler spent over a decade with Iran’s national wrestling team and won gold at the Abu Dhabi Grappling World Championships in 2025, along with titles in beach wrestling and no-gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu. These credentials highlight his wrestling pedigree and control-based approach inside the cage. Now operating out of Team Nogueira in Dubai, he’s become a fixture in the UAE fighting scene and has built a growing fanbase in the MENA region. Rahmani’s stated goal remains straightforward: win the PFL heavyweight championship and then challenge fighters from the promotion’s broader roster.

On the opposite side stands Williams, an American wrestler from Xtreme Couture who brings a 10-4 record to the bout. The 35-year-old competed in the 2025 PFL World Tournament, facing Oleg Popov in May at PFL 4. Williams took the fight to Popov but came up short in a split decision. Two judges scored the bout 29-28 for Popov while the third judged it 29-28 for Williams, creating one of the tournament’s tighter matchups. Williams landed strikes and maintained pressure through the three rounds but Popov’s grappling and takedown control proved the difference.

The loss to Popov came on short notice when Williams stepped in to face the Russian grappler in the World Tournament. Williams’ wrestling background has defined his career, and he ranks among the heavyweight division’s most proficient wrestlers in terms of takedown efficiency. His experience extends across multiple organizations, including time in the UFC where he competed between 2023 and 2024. Most recently, Williams suffered a knockout loss to Sergey Bilostenniy in August 2025 at the World Tournament Finals, when Bilostenniy caught him with a left hook at the 4:11 mark of round two.​

Rahmani represents the undefeated prospect making waves through an accelerated path, while Williams embodies the veteran looking to reestablish himself after tournament setbacks. Rahmani’s finishing rate and grappling foundation stand in contrast to Williams’ wrestling credentials and decision-based approach, setting up a clash of styles. For Rahmani, a win over a tournament-tested heavyweight like Williams would represent a significant validation of his rapid ascent. For Williams, returning to victory against an undefeated prospect would mark a comeback statement in his PFL tenure.

The bout takes place on what promises to be the biggest PFL card the Middle East has hosted, with the event headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov defending his lightweight title against Alfie Davis.