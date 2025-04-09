‘Don’t Be Afraid’ Lauren Price vs Claressa Shields Super-Fight Brewing as Both Verbally Agree

Welsh boxing star Lauren Price has set her sights on a historic undisputed welterweight title clash with Mikaela Mayer, followed by a potential super-fight against Claressa Shields, one of the most decorated athletes in women’s boxing history. Price, the unified WBO, WBC, and IBF welterweight champion aims to solidify her dominance at 147 pounds before moving up in weight to face Shields, who recently claimed the undisputed heavyweight title.

Lauren Price vs Claressa Shields

Olympic gold medalist from Wales Lauren Price has rapidly ascended the professional boxing ranks since turning pro in 2022. Known for her exceptional footwork and quick counter-punching abilities, Price has unified three major welterweight titles and is now targeting Mikaela Mayer to complete the set.

Lauren Price’s journey to boxing stardom began after excelling in football and kickboxing during her youth. She represented Wales in football before transitioning to boxing full-time, where she became a Commonwealth Games bronze medalist in 2014 and later an Olympic champion at Tokyo 2021. Price’s ambition extends beyond welterweight; she envisions becoming a multi-weight world champion and engaging in marquee fights that elevate women’s boxing globally.

Claressa Shields, often referred to as the “Greatest Woman of All Time” boasts an unparalleled resume. A two-time Olympic gold medalist (2012, 2016), Shields has achieved undisputed status in three weight classes, a feat unmatched by any boxer, male or female. Her dominance spans five divisions, with titles ranging from junior middleweight to heavyweight.

The US-born Claressa Shields overcame significant personal adversity to become a trailblazer in women’s boxing. Her aggressive style and relentless work ethic have earned her accolades such as the Boxing Writers Association of America’s Female Fighter of the Year and ESPY awards. Shields has also ventured into mixed martial arts.

Lauren Price’s immediate focus remains on Mayer, who has established herself as a relentless competitor with high punch output. Negotiations for their undisputed bout will likely hinge on location preferences; Price favors Wales for its growing fan base, while Mayer may push for an American venue. A two-fight deal could be on the table to accommodate both markets.

Lauren Price agreed to face Claressa Shields, she said:

“The way I look at it, she’s always been in the back of my mind that I’ll box her one day. She’s a double Olympic gold medallist. I’m an Olympic gold medallist. Both at middleweight as well. With her accolades, my accolades, I think it’s the biggest fight. “I’d love that fight. I want to become undisputed first and then obviously think about that … She’s a great fighter. I think it’s the best fight out there. It’ll be a tough fight but it’s a fight I believe I can win as well.“

Claressa Shields started the conversation when she said:

“[154lbs] is the lowest I can get. If she wants to fight at 160lbs too, don’t be afraid to get a hamburger and come on up … If Lauren Price keeps winning and comes to 154lbs, 160, 168, we can fight and prove who’s the best Olympic champion.”

Beyond Mayer lies the tantalizing prospect of a showdown with Claressa Shields. Both fighters share Olympic gold medal credentials and middleweight experience, making their clash one of the most anticipated matchups in women’s boxing. While Shields possesses power and aggression, Price believes her superior speed and technical skills could give her the edge.