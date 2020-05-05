Lauren Murphy Claims Eddie Alvarez Was ‘Degrading’ To Women On TUF

Spread the word!













It’s safe to say UFC women’s flyweight Lauren Murphy is not a fan of former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Murphy was part of Alvarez’s team during The Ultimate Fighter 26 back in 2017 leading up to the latter’s fight with Justin Gaethje. However, she would choose to train on Gaethje’s team later on in the season after clashing with Alvarez a number of times.

According to Murphy, a lot of what “The Underground King” did never showed up on camera and it included plenty of degrading behavior towards the female flyweights.

“He was really, really unkind to a lot of the women on that show, not just me, but a lot of the women,” Murphy told MMA Fighting’s The A-Side Chat. “I just happened to be the only one that would speak up or say anything about it, so it was that part that made it on air.”

“… He talked a lot of sh*t about the women, even the ones on his own team to the other women on his own team. When one woman would lose a fight, as soon as they walked out of the locker room, he would talk to the rest of the team about how they were quitters, they didn’t belong, they weren’t good enough to be there, they shouldn’t be there.

“I lost a fight, and the next day, he was like, ‘She’s not cut out for this sport.’ And he was telling my teammates that about me, and that’s not just me. He did that to all the women.”

Murphy went on to add that Alvarez never really respected any of the women, adding that one night he and a friend came to the house all of them were staying at and were drinking and watching fights without interacting with them in what she detailed as a “super bizarre” experience.

“… He treated us like we were all a bunch of jokes, like we were just stupid little girls with our stupid little game for our stupid little competition,” Murphy added. “He would be really degrading toward us.”

Alvarez has since joined ONE Championship and is yet to respond to these allegations at the time of writing.

Murphy, meanwhile, is currently on a two-fight winning streak with her latest victory coming in a split decision verdict against Andrea Lee at UFC 247 in February.

