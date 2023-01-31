Laura Sanko books color commentary debut on UFC Vegas 68 card: ‘I consider it a true privilege’

UFC analyst and roving reporter, Laura Sanko is set to become the first female in modern Octagon history to feature as a color commentator in the three-person commentary booth this weekend at UFC Vegas 68 at the UFC Apex facility – booking her debut in the position.

As per an official press release from the UFC, Laura Sanko, a former professional mixed martial artist, will feature in the commentary booth for UFC Vegas 68 this weekend in Nevada – becoming the first female to call fights in the organization in their modern history, and the first since Kathy Long donned the microphone at UFC 1 back in 1993.

Laura Sanko describes her debut in the commentary booth as a “privilege”

“Taking the next step to join the UFC commentary team has been a goal of mine since I began my broadcast career,” Laura Sanko said in a press release. “It is an honor to walk in the footprint of Kathy Long, 30 years after her appearance on UFC 1.”

“I consider it a true privilege to be part of the team that is a voice to our incredible fans, communicating the fighting arts of each man and woman who steps inside the UFC Octagon.”

UFC president, Dana White also addressed Sanko’s historic appearance in the commentary booth, highlighting her as an ideal candidate.

“I can’t think of anyone better to be the first female color commentator for the modern UFC ear than Laura,” “She had worked incredibly hard to prove herself and get to this position and I couldn’t be prouder to have her calling the action.”

UFC Vegas 68 takes place this weekend, with a heavyweight division fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac set to take main event honors.

Lewis, a former interim and undisputed heavyweight title challenger, will look to snap a run of two consecutive knockout losses to both Tai Tuivasa, and Serghei Pavlovich.

As for Spivac, the incoming Moldovan contender has enjoyed two straight wins and finishes over Greg Hardy, and Augusto Sakai, most recently.