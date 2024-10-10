Politics meets MMA: Labour MP Will Stone challenges MMA fighter to Jiu-Jitsu fight

British politician, Will Stone will enter the world of combat sports next month in Manchester, taking on Cage Warriors veteran and home town favorite, Matt Inman under the Polaris banner — with the pair sharing the mats in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu showdown.

Stone, currently an MP for the North Swindon area since his election back in July, has been described as “hard as nails” by his other colleagues in parliament, as the Labour candidate prepares to take on Inman.

Swindon North MP Will Stone set for Polaris grappling match next month

“UFC stars, World Champions, Member of Parliament,” Polaris posted on their official Instagram account. “MP for Swindon North, @willstonemp is set to make his Polaris debut against @mattinman86 on November 2nd. Will Stone is a 10th. Planet black belt and before his political career took over as his primary focus. Stone was a regular competitor on the national grappling circuit. Stone is donating his purse for this bout to @kellyfoundation.”

Will Stone, Swindon North’s MP and a seasoned Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter, is set to compete in a grappling event next month against a mixed martial arts professional ⬇️ https://t.co/6QQNRZu4tW — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) October 10, 2024

“Matt Inman is a decorated MMA standout and prolific BJJ competitor, who will be looking to get a big victor on his Polaris return.”

Along with the addition of Will Stone as he takes on Cage Warriors alum, Inman, Polaris recently also announced a notable grappling pairing between current UFC welterweight contender, Michael ‘Venom’ Page — with the striker welcoming former interim UFC welterweight titleholder, Carlos Condit back to combat sports following his retirement from mixed martial arts.

And army veteran to boot, Stone, who assumed office back in July following his election in Swindon North, opened a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym following his exit from service — where he was an army rifleman in the 1st. Battalion, The Rifles.