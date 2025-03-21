Report – Rizin FF star Kyoji Horiguchi in line for massive UFC return amid flyweight title fight links

Former UFC flyweight title challenger, Kyoji Horiguchi is reportedly close to inking a deal to make a stunning Octagon return this year — amid recent links to a stunning flyweight title challenge against current teammate, the incumbent, Alexandre Pantoja.

Horiguchi, the current Rizin FF flyweight champion and a former bantamweight titleholder with the Japanese promotion, as well as Bellator MMA — departed the UFC back in 2016.

Credit: MMAmania.com

And leaving the Dana White-led promotion off the back of a unanimous decision win over flyweight veteran, fellow ex-title chaser, Ali Bagautinov, Horiguchi himself challenged for spoils back in 2015.

Headlining UFC 186 in Montreal, Kyoji Horiguchi suffered the latest finish in the history of the promotion, with defending champion, Demetrious Johnson submitting him with a single second left in the final round via armbar in ‘The Great White North.

Kyoji Horiguchi close to signing deal to make UFC return

And amid links to a stunning return to the Octagon in years gone by, Horiguchi is reportedly all but signed to return to the UFC — according to Uncrowned reporter, Ariel Helwani.

“I am hearing, via multiple sources, that the UFC is very close to welcoming back former UFC title contender, the great and very popular, the pride of Japan, Kyoji Horiguchi,” Helwani tweeted. “If you recall, he left the UFC in 2017. He was on a three-fight winning streak. He has had a great run over in RIZIN, and in the last 8 years, he has fought 20 times.”

Some more breaking news 🚨



I am hearing, via multiple sources, that the UFC is very close to welcoming back former UFC title contender, the great and very popular, the pride of Japan, Kyoji Horiguchi.



If you recall, he left the UFC in 2017. He was on a three-fight winning… pic.twitter.com/AigHOlfaxO — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 20, 2025

Linked with a title charge against current American Top Team stablemate, Pantoja — Horiguchi was welcomed as a title challenger by the current gold holder, who insisted he had what it takes to topple the Brazilian fan-favorite.

“We [me and Alexandre Pantoja] kind of talk about it in the gym,” Horiguchi said. “We joke around and I tell them that I can beat you up anytime, I’ll beat you up and stuff like that. You know, we kind of joke around. But you know, if it’s a title fight, I think the gym would have to accept it. It is what it is and it’s what we do. If it happens, I think we could make it happen.”