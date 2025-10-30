Kyle Daukaus Leaves No Doubt: Will Finish Gerald Meerschaert In Round One

Kyle Daukaus is coming to make a statement against Gerald Meerschaert.

Riding into UFC 322 on a three-fight win streak, Daukaus will look to add a fourth straight finish to his resume when he meets ‘GM3’ at Madison Square Garden.

In his last three outings, Daukaus has banked a submission victory over Sean Connor Fallon and back-to-back KOs against Keanan Patershuk and Michel Pereira.

Speaking with James Lynch, ‘The D’arce Night’ promised to deliver another highlight-reel finish when he meets Meerschaert inside the world’s most famous arena.

“I’m gonna get it done in the first round,” Daukaus said. “We’ve seen, you know, his weaknesses have tended to been in the beginning of the first rounds have been quick. The guys that have put them on them very quickly. “But again, you know, I can’t be weary about him trying to chase me down or pressure me. So, but I see it meek just going forward being on the front foot, putting him on his back foot and getting him out of there in the first round.”

Kyle Daukaus vs. ‘GM3’ is a battle between two world-class submission specialists

While Daukaus walks into UFC 322 looking to keep his streak alive, Meerschaert finds himself with his back against the wall. ‘GM3’ has come up short in his last three outings, most recently falling in the first round against Michał Oleksiejczuk in August.

Overall, Meerschaert is 12-12 inside the Octagon, with all but one of those wins coming via submission.

Daukaus, on the other hand, has only one submission under the UFC banner, but he’s tapped out 11 opponents in 16 career wins, for a 68.75% sub finish rate.

Needless to say, you won’t want to blink when two of the UFC’s most explosive submission specialists collide in ‘The Big Apple.’