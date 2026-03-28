Ariane da Silva Pummels Sumiko Inaba for First Win Since 2023 – PFL Pittsburgh Highlights

Ariane da Silva delivered a dominant showing in her Smart Cage debut at PFL Pittsburgh.

Through the first two rounds, da Silva maintained control of the fight by mixing up her strikes and putting Inaba on her back foot. Her biggest moment came in the waning seconds of the second round when da Silva landed a counter right that put Inaba on the mat. Smelling blood in the water, da Silva swarmed in and unleashed a flurry of ground strikes, but Inaba managed to stave off the attack and make it back to her stool.

With Inaba in desperate need of a finish, she picked up the pace in round three, putting pressure on da Silv and busting up the former UFC standout’s nose.

As Inaba continued to uncork combinations late, da Silva attacked Inaba’s lower extremities. That allowed da Silva to create some distance between the two, allowing da Silva to ride out the clock and secure a victory on the scorecards.

Official Result: Ariane da Silva def. Sumiko Inaba via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

With the victory, the ‘Queen of Violence’ snaps a three-fight losing skid and secures her first victory since December 2023. The decision improved her overall record to 18-11 and netted her a much-needed W in her PFL debut.

Check Out Highlights From Ariane da Silva vs. Sumiko Inaba at PFL Pittsburgh:

DA SILVA CONNECTS



What a way to finish Round 2!#PFLPittsburgh | LIVE NOW ON ESPN 2 | UPMC Events Center | Pittsburgh, PA pic.twitter.com/9miaWSTa8S — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 29, 2026