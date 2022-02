Kyle Daukaus got his first win in three fights at UFC Vegas 48.

The 28-year-old locked up a submission at the end of round one but didn’t seem to have time to force the tap.

But with just one second left on the clock, Jamie Pickett submitted.

Check out the highlights.

HE TAPPED ON THE BUZZER!



🚨 @KyleDaukaus with less than a second to go in the round! WOW! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/TsUyunr6mf — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 20, 2022

