Johnny Eblen Ragdolls Bryan Battle, Secures First-Round Submission – PFL Pittsburgh Highlights

Johnny Eblen absolutely dominated Bryan Battle in the PFL Pittsburgh headliner on Saturday.

Eblen came out immediately looking to prove a point against the former UFC standout, and he did exactly that. In the first minute, Eblen secured a body lock and ragdolled Battle three times, slamming ‘The Butcher’ to the mat hard with each attempt. Battle would get slammed three more times before Eblen opted to settle in on his back.

With just under a minute to go in the first, Eblen cinched in a rear-naked choke that forced Battle to tap out.

Official Result: Johnny Eblen def. Bryan Battle via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:10 of Round 1.

It was a statement-making victory for Eblen, who was coming off his first career loss against Costello van Steenis at PFL Africa last year. With the win, ‘Pressure’ will likely get another crack at van Steenis, giving MMA fans one of the most anticipated rematches of the year.

Check Out Highlights From Johnny Eblen vs. Bryan Battle at PFL Pittsburgh:

Bryan Battle walks out for his PFL debut 🔥



MAIN EVENT STARTS NOW! #PFLPittsburgh | LIVE NOW ON ESPN 2 | UPMC Events Center | Pittsburgh, PA pic.twitter.com/RbcXbkkj5m — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 29, 2026

Everyone in Pittsburgh is singing along as Johnny Eblen enters for the MAIN EVENT 💪#PFLPittsburgh | LIVE NOW ON ESPN 2 | UPMC Events Center | Pittsburgh, PA pic.twitter.com/X7acCXF3BZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 29, 2026