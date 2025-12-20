KSW closes out its 2025 with two title fights as part of a stacked KSW 113 lineup inside Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland.

Welterweight and middleweight belts will be up for grabs, with 170-pound titleholder Adrian Bartosiński closing the show against streaking Russian finisher Muslim Tulshaev. If Bartosiński can snap Tulshaev’s four-fight win streak, he’ll notch the fourth successful defense of his welterweight crown.

In the co-main event, UFC veteran Pawel Pawlak is seeking title defense number three when he puts his championship on the line against French sensation Laïd Zerhouni.

KSW 113 Full Results and Highlights:

Adrian Bartosiński(c) vs. Muslim Tulshaev — KSW Welterweight Championship

Paweł Pawlak(c) vs. Laïd Zerhouni — KSW Middleweight Championship

Heavyweight Bout: Artur Szpilka vs. Michal Martínek

220lb Catchweight Bout: Adam Josef vs. Piotr Lisek

Middleweight Bout: Michał Michalski vs. Damian Janikowski

K-1 Bout with MMA Gloves : Stjepan Bekavac vs. Marcin Różalski

: Stjepan Bekavac vs. Marcin Różalski Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai vs. Marcin Wójcik

Welterweight Bout: Romain Debienne vs. Wiktor Zalewski

Bantamweight Bout: Marcelo Morelli def. Patryk Surdyn (jab-cross combination to ground and pound) at 4:56 of Round 1.

Marcelo Morelli 🇻🇪 (7:4) po świetnej 1 rundzie w ostatnich jej sekundach pokonuje przez TKO Patryka Surdyna 🇵🇱 (8:5) na gali #KSW113, więc wciąż nie zobaczyliśmy 2 rundy podczas tego wydarzenia

Lightweight Bout: Igor Włodarczyk def. Artur Krawczyk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:53 of Round 1.

Featherweight Bout: Souheil Kaouchen def. Krzysztof Geburek via TKO (body shot to ground and pound) at 2:53 of Round 1.