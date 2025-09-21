Dakota Ditcheva Would Defeat Valentina Shevchenko says UFC Veteran

Would Dakota Ditcheva defeat Valentina Shevchenko? Dan Hardy, PFL head of fighter operations and former UFC welterweight title challenger, declared this week that he would “put [his] money on” rising PFL flyweight Dakota Ditcheva should she meet Valentina Shevchenko inside the Octagon.

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Hardy’s assertion marks a significant vote of confidence in the 27-year-old Briton, who remains undefeated at 15-0 and has collected both the PFL Europe and PFL World tournaments since debuting with the promotion in 2022.

Hardy acknowledged Shevchenko’s long-standing reputation, calling her “the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound female fighter” and stressing his respect for her sustained dominance. Yet he argued that Ditcheva’s combination of size, power and aggression poses a stylistic challenge that few fighters can handle.

Shevchenko’s key asset, according to Hardy, has always been her steady pace and technical mastery – attributes that often result in decision wins rather than highlight-reel finishes. In contrast, Ditcheva possesses a striking arsenal defined by long-range limbs and heavy hands.

She’s got the height and reach, the power… she’s got the viciousness,” Hardy said, before adding that the American Top Team environment should equip Ditcheva to hold her own on the ground.

Dakota Ditcheva’s progression from decorated junior Muay Thai champion to undefeated MMA flyweight includes twelve knockouts and a submission on her 15-fight résumé, reflecting both her finishing ability and improving grappling.

She has dispatched opponents like Taila Santos – herself a former UFC title challenger – via second-round TKO, and Sumiko Inaba by unanimous decision at PFL Champions Series Cape Town this July. That trajectory, coupled with Hardy’s endorsements, has thrust Ditcheva into the pound-for-pound conversation ahead of fighters with longer UFC résumés.

By contrast, Shevchenko (25-4-1 MMA, 15-3-1 UFC) has built a legacy on incremental mastery and fight IQ rather than raw explosiveness. The Kyrgyzstan native’s striking accuracy and defensive wrestling have yielded nine successful UFC title defenses, with recent wins over Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso extending her run at the top of the division. Her losses – mainly to elite bantamweights – show her ability to push beyond weight class boundaries, though fatigue in deep waters has occasionally surfaced.

A Ditcheva vs. Shevchenko bout would pit an unbeaten PFL champion against a seasoned UFC champion. Hardy sees Ditcheva’s youth and evolving ground game as equalizers; he forecast that she could stifle Shevchenko’s takedown attempts and counter with power shots from the clinch. Given Shevchenko’s measured pace, Hardy believes Ditcheva’s forward pressure and finishing instincts could secure her the upset.