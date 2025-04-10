KSI Planned to Box Conor McGregor, But the Irishman Folded: “He Refused” KSI Explains

Conor McGregor turned down an offer to fight KSI.

In recent years, KSI has emerged as a top star in the love-it-or-hate-it influencer boxing scene while primarily competing under his Misfits Boxing banner in the UK. Always on the hunt for a big-money opponent that both challenges him and lines his pockets, it should come as no surprise that KSI tried to score himself a fight with the Irish megastar.

“I tried and it didn’t happen,” he said during an appearance on the Talk Tuah podcast with Hailey Welch. “He said ‘nah,’ yeah, he refused. But I mean, look, it is what it is. He’s doing his thing; he’s got a lot going on, especially with bare knuckle and whatever situation he’s going through, so it’s fine.” “I wonder if we could talk Conor McGregor into boxing me. I’d pay to see it; I’d pay so much money. I think for him and for me, we’ve got enough money, we’ve got enough fame, etc. Sometimes some people might think, ‘Do we even need it?’ For him, he’s already completed everything—he doesn’t need to fight anymore.”

KSI said he tried to fight Conor McGregor but he “refused” 👀 pic.twitter.com/k7WLMFV0w4 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 9, 2025

McGregor actually called out KSI for a bare-knuckle fight in 2023.

KSI was scheduled to face Conor McGregor’s buddy, Dillon Danis

KSI has fought since suffering a unanimous decision loss against Tommy Fury in October 2023. Originally, he was set to square off with McGregor’s old BJJ coach, Dillon Danis, at Misfits Boxing 21 on March 29, but an illness forced KSI to bow out of the bout.

As a result, the entire event was postponed with the fight expected to be rebooked for a later date.

Overall, he is 4-1 between professional and exhibition boxing bouts with one no-contest. His victories include a split-decision win over Logan Paul in 2019.