KSI Breaks Silence on Misfits Boxing 21 Withdrawal; Dillon Danis Responds

ByCraig Pekios
KSI vs. Dillon Danis is no longer going down on March 29.

Originally scheduled to headline Misfits Boxing 21 in Manchester, the promotion announced that the event had been postponed after KSI withdrew from his fight due to illness.

“Due to an illness to KSI, Misfits Boxing Unfinished Business, scheduled for March 29th in Manchester, has been postponed,” read an official statement on social media. “A further update will be issued next week, including a new date for the event.”

Shortly after the news broke, KSI posted a video online explaining why the contest had to be pushed back.

“I tried my hardest, but my body has legit just given up,” KSI said. “I’m currently in bed, taking antibiotics, trying to recover, but I’m struggling. I’m coughing up greenish, yellowish shit all the time. … I tried sparring and training, but my body feels weak. My stamina is just falling off a cliff.”

It didn’t take long for Danis to snap back at the multifaceted social media star.

This was the second time the two were scheduled to fight. The first was in January 2023 before Danis bowed out of the bout.

Dillon Danis and KSI last competed on ‘The Prime Card’ in 2023

Both Danis and KSI last competed on ‘The Prime Card’ in October 2023, though it wasn’t against each other. That night, Danis went six lackluster rounds with Logan Paul in the co-main event while KSI suffered a unanimous decision loss to Tommy Fury in the main event.

Finishing his statement, KSI made it clear that meeting Danis inside the squared circle was still a top priority.

“I want to move the fight to another day because I still want to knock out Dillon Danis,” KSI added. “I didn’t train this hard for nothing.”

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

