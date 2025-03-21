Breaking – KSI out of boxing fight with Dillon Danis due to illness, entire MisFits event postponed

This month’s scheduled boxing fight between KSI and former Bellator MMA fighter, Dillon Danis is officially off, with the British YouTuber and rapper suffering from an unspecified illness ahead of the March 29. pairing in Manchester.

As per an official announcement from MisFits — the event’s promoter, the entire card has been postponed as a result, with KSI’s grudge fight against recent GFL (Global Fight League) signing, Danis set to take place at a later date.

“Due to an illness to KSI, MisFits Boxing Unfinished Business, scheduled for March 29th. in Manchester, has been postponed,” An official statement from MisFits read. “A further update will be issued next week, including a new date for the event.”

🚨 Unfinished Business UPDATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UaEnwfr0OG — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) March 21, 2025

Furthermore, in an official statement released by polarizing content creator, KSI — he confirmed his withdrawal from his slated grudge fight with the outspoken, Danis.

KSI confirms withdrawal from fight with Dillon Danis this month

“Hey everyone, I’m going to try and make this quick. Me versus Danis, it’s just not going to happen March 29th man,” KSI said. “I’ve tried my hardest but my body has legit just given up. I’m currently in bed taking antibiotics, trying to recover but I’m struggling. I’m coughing up greenish-yellow sh*t all the time. My sinuses are hurting to the point where I need ibuprofen every day.The tension headaches right here that I’m getting are more painful than you can imagine.

I’m using Sudafed daily. I’ve tried sparring and training and my body just feels weak,” he continued. “My stamina is just falling off a cliff. I can’t even taste right now or smell. Basically I’m fucked. I’ve been ill for almost three weeks and it’s just not got better. You know I’ve had doctors come around to try and decipher what is going on and honestly I’ve never been this ill for this long in my life and I hate it.

I feel useless and it’s depressing.I feel like I’ve let so many people down. I haven’t been able to post any YouTube videos to help promote the fight because I’ve just been feeling so sh*t. I’m just sick of being sick man and yeah I’m sorry. I want to move the fight to another day because you know I still want to knock out Dillon Danis and yeah I didn’t train this hard for nothing.

Either way, I want to say sorry to everyone at Misfits, everyone at The Zone. I want to say sorry to Simon for not being in as many videos as I’d like to be and most importantly I want to say sorry to the fans.”