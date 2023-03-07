Report – Kron Gracie makes Octagon return, fights Charles Jourdain at UFC 288 on May 6.

Sidelined from active competition for over three and a half years, featherweight grappling ace, Kron Gracie – the son of Rickson Gracie, and grandson of Helio Gracie, has booked his first Octagon walk since 2019, drawing Charles Jourdain at UFC 288 on May 6. The pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Gracie, who boasts a 5-1 professional mixed martial arts record, last featured at UFC Fight Night Tampa back in October 2019 against Cub Swanson, suffering the first loss of his professional career in a unanimous decision defeat.

Kron Gracie last fought professionally in 2019

Booking a return against Canadian fan-favorite, Jourdain, the Canadian most recently suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nathaniel Wood at UFC Fight Night Paris back in September of last year. MMA Junkie reporter, Nolan King was first to report the news of Kron Gracie’s Octagon comeback.

Making his UFC debut back in February of that year at UFC Fight Night Phoenix, Gracie managed to secure an impressive submission win over Alex Caceres, stopping the veteran featherweight with a first round rear-naked choke. The victory earned Gracie a Performance of the Night bonus.

Featuring at the Rizin FF World Grand Prix back in 2016, Gracie submitted Octagon alum, Tatsuya Kawajiri with another rear-naked choke. And over the course of his six-fight professional career, the 34-year-old Rio de Janeiro grappler had lodged an impressive 100 percent finish rate – notching submissions in each of his wins.

A black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Judo, Gracie has drawn allegiance with former UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz – becoming a vital and forefront part of the Stockton favorite’s training camps.