Report – Prudential Center slated to host UFC 288 event on May 6. as Octagon returns to New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey is set to host the Octagon on May 6. – with reports confirming how the UFC 288 pay-per-view event will take place at the 19,500 capacity arena, Prudential Center.

Slated to field a UFC 288 pay-per-view event on May 6. – the organization are expected to top the flagship card with an undisputed bantamweight title fight.

Undisputed division champion, Alajmain Sterling will make the trip of Uniondale to Newark – attempting to land his third consecutive, successful defense of the bantamweight crown.

Expected to snap a 2020 retirement form active competition, former undisputed flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo is set to challenge Sterling for the 135lbs championship – making his Octagon comeback.

UFC 288 set to land at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

As per an initial report from Wrestling Observer reporter, Ryan J. Frederick, the UFC are slated to return to the Prudential Center on May 6. For UFC 288 – booking a Newark, New Jersey event for the first time since August 2019.

“I can confirm that UFC 288 on May 6 is headed to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey,” Frederick tweeted. “First UFC event in Newark since August 2019, and first PPV event there since February 2014.”

Also recently confirming his presence on the card; former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira revealed he will make his first Octagon walk since October of last year.

Standing opposite the Brazilian submission specialist is the surging Kings MMA stalwart, Beneil Dariush who meets the Sao Paulo grappler in a lightweight title eliminator in the penultimate outing of the night.



Last time out, Oliveira, the most prolific finisher and submission artist in Octagon antiquity, saw his 12-fight winning run halted in a submission loss to current division best, Islam Makhachev.

Enjoying a roughshod run through lightweight opposition, Dariush most recently added incoming UFC 285 main card feature, Mateusz Gamrot to his winning spree on the same October card in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In their most recent visit to Newark, New Jersey – the promotion topped a ‘Fight Night’ billed card with a welterweight between former interim champion, Colby Covington, and former undisputed division gold holder, Robbie Lawler. Covington would record a unanimous decision victory at the event.