Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo had an interesting incident with Kron Gracie during a UFC 288 poster signing session.

Fight week can be a very stressful time for fighters. In addition to grueling weight cuts for some, the obligation to participate in interviews, open workouts, and press conferences can cause some real agitation. That was apparently on display as Henry Cejudo arrived to sign posters alongside Kron Gracie. Both men are scheduled to take part in Saturday’s festivities with ‘Triple C’ stepping into the main event spotlight once again for a UFC bantamweight title tilt opposite reigning champion Aljamain Sterling.

Captured by UFC Embedded and shared on Twitter by Combat Sports Today, Kron Gracie was clearly in no mood to deal with Henry Cejudo’s classic cringe.

Cejudo: Is Nate coming?

Gracie: No, it’s his kid’s birthday.

Cejudo: Oh ya (laughs). Nate. God, I’m good looking (as Cejudo signs more posters)

Graice: When he’s done, let me know.

Cejudo: Nah, he said when I’m done. Is he mad at me?

UFC staffer: I think you are taking too long.

Cejudo: Me?

Kron Gracie wasn’t too happy with Henry Cejudo during poster signing 😂#UFC288 pic.twitter.com/hxXQFIY1hv — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) May 5, 2023

Henry Cejudo Ready to Resume His Reign Over the Bantamweight Division

Henry Cejudo was quick to dismiss the negative vibes coming from Gracie, suggesting that the featherweight standout was likely having a difficult time cutting weight for his main card contest with Charles Jourdain. Earning three-straight wins under the RIZIN banner, Gracie first appeared with the UFC in 2019 and scored a first-round submission victory over Alex Caceres. Eight months later, he would suffer a unanimous decision defeat against Cub Swanson in what would be his first and only career loss thus far.

Nearly four years removed from his last appearance inside the Octagon, Gracie returns to resume his mixed martial arts career against Canadian standout Charles Jourdain.

As for Henry Cejudo, the Olympic gold medalist is back for his first fight in three years. Capturing both the UFC bantamweight and featherweight championships, ‘Triple C’ successfully defended the former against division staple Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Following his second round knockout of ‘The Dominator’, Cejudo officially hung up his gloves, vacating both titles in the process.

36 months later, Henry Cejudo is back and ready to resume his reign at the top of the 135-pound division.

