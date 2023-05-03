Former two-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has called for a future title outing against the current #2 ranked division contender, Sean O’Malley in the future – as he prepares to make his retirement-snapping return at UFC 288 this weekend.

Cejudo, a former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight gold holder under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since retiring from mixed martial arts back in May 2020 after a second round knockout win over former champion, Dominick Cruz.

Slated to make his Octagon return this weekend in Newark, New Jersey, Cejudo will take on current bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling in an undisputed title fight.

Henry Cejudo calls for title fight with Sean O’Malley next ahead of UFC 288

And despite winning gold nor making his return from retirement yet, Cejudo has called for a fight with the above-mentioned Dana White’s Contender Series alum, O’Malley in the future.

“I wouldn’t mind two tune-ups before I go against Alexander Volkanovski,” Henry Cejudo told assembled media ahead of UFC 288. “Sean O’Malley, he’s that dirty Q-tip, he’s a privileged brat. I think we all know that, and I’m going to hurt him. But first things first, Aljamain is first.”

“I know he’s confident, but I know deep down inside that he respects me a little too much. He’s going to see that competitor once the cage locks, he’s going to look into my eyes, and he’s going to to see what I’m made out of. Sean O’Malley is next and I like that fight. I love the fact that he’s tall, I love the fact that he’s popular, and I’m going to hurt that dude.”

“Right away, I want O’Malley,” Henry Cejudo explained. “Make sure he listens to this – I want him right away. I want to take at least about a month off and then boom, UFC, set it up. Let’s set it up and let’s do it in Boston. Let’s do it in his backyard. That wannabe American. Let’s do it in Boston.”