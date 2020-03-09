Korean Zombie Promises To Knock Brian Ortega Out For Slapping Jay Park

Spread the word!













The Korean Zombie has delivered a scathing message to Brian Ortega.

Following UFC 248 on Saturday night, Dana White revealed that the pair had gotten into a fight in the crowd. Many initially believed Zombie and Ortega got physical with each other.

However, it was later reported that once Zombie went to the bathroom, Ortega went up to his friend and musician Jay Park and slapped him. Ortega’s issue was with Park’s translation of Zombie’s previous comments about him.

Korean music artist Jay Park, who served as Chan Sung Jung’s translator during his recent appearance on the show, was slapped by Brian Ortega during tonight’s event, Park tells me. A scuffle ensued and then broken up. Ortega took issue with Park’s translation on the show. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 8, 2020

Park told me Ortega went up to him while Korean Zombie went to the bathroom and asked if he was Jay Park. Park said yes and, according to Park, Ortega slapped open palm slapped him. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 8, 2020

That unsurprisingly didn’t go down well with Zombie one bit as he took to Facebook to respond to Ortega:

“Last night, you sat 10 meters away from me and Jay Park. For two hours nothing happened, so I thought everything was fine. But you f*cking attacked Jay Park while I went to the bathroom. Jay Park is not a professional fighter but a musician. You slapped a civilian who merely helped translate.

“Even worse, you were sitting there waiting until I would be absent and attacked Jay Park. It was not a fight like real men would do. What you have done is same as a grown up to beat a child. You should have attacked me. If so, I would have not been upset.You are such a coward for slapping a musician not a fighter.

“If you f*cking planned this to fight me and to use my name because people don’t remember your name anymore, then I congratulate you, it worked. I will fight you and I will knock you out and your f*cking face will be bloody. Now, your f*cking face stays in my mind and I will f*ck you up in the cage. I hope you won’t run away from me again.”

Last night, you sat 10 meters away from me and Jay Park. For two hours nothing happened, so I thought everything was… Posted by Chan Sung Jung on Sunday, March 8, 2020

One thing is for sure — this fight needs to be made.

What do you make of Zombie’s response?