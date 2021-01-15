Highly ranked Featherweight contender Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie” has shared some of his plans for 2021 during a recent interview with Korean publication Sport TV News.

During the interview, Jung was asked when he would be making his return to the Octagon to which he replied that he was awaiting a contract but expected it to be in April. Jung said that he could potentially compete this month in January, however, the UFC is currently working on an opponent for him. Jung also shared his goal for the year was to fight at least two times and to emerge victorious in both matchups.

Recently Jung called his shot on Twitter calling out fellow Featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov in December following his recent loss to Brian Ortega. Since Magomedsharipov had recently lost his multiple time scheduled opponent Yair Rodriguez, Jung felt that a matchup between them would make sense and also be a crowd-pleaser.

“This is a fight that would bring the fans to their feet,” Jung said. “(He) and I are both entertainers and extremely competitive, so I think he’d like to step in the octagon with me. A win for both of us would mean a lot for our careers, and it would be an amazing match. The ball is in Zabit’s court; I want this fight to kick off 2021,” Jung said in an interview with MMA Junkie.

Jung took on the number one Featherweight contender Ortega late in 2020 after the fight was rescheduled due to injury on Ortega’s side. In this matchup, the pair engaged in a five-round striking fight that saw Ortega dominate Jung from start to finish. Look past this loss Jung appears to have his sight set on getting back in the octagon and the win column as soon as possible.

Currently, there has been no word from the UFC or Zabit regarding the matchup and it is unclear if this is the mystery opponent the UFC are working on.