Korean Zombie Confident Of Chances Against Alexander Volkanovski

The Korean Zombie fancies his chances if he faces UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next.

Korean Zombie recently knocked out Frankie Edgar in the first round of their UFC Busan headliner last month. Following the win, he decided to call out Volkanovski. Although later on, he acknowledged he may need one more win before getting a title shot, it’s a fight that Korean Zombie is confident of winning.

“For each and every fight, I’m improving,” he told MMA Junkie. “And if I were to prepare to fight against Volkanovski, I will again improve. The two fights that I actually had a game plan, Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar, were finished in the first round.

“That fact isn’t going to change just because I’m facing a champion. To add on, I’ve had more experience as the main event than he [Volkanovski] did.”

Korean Zombie has knocked out his last two opponents. But he is more than willing to use his ground game as well — he just needs the fight to last a bit longer than a round:

“I (haven’t been) able to use all the wrestling and jiu-jitsu skills I was taught by Eric [Albarracin] and Santino [DeFranco], respectively,” Jung added. “But even if my fight went on for the whole 25 minutes, the results would not have changed. I was especially stunned at Eddie’s [Cha] game plan.

“I faced Frankie for less than a minute. Frankie moved and responded in the exact same manner Eddie had predicted, and I had listened. It’s really difficult to put these into words, but you’ll be able to see it on my YouTube channel soon.”

As of now, a title fight with Volkanovski is unlikely in the near future. “The Great” is set for surgery after suffering a broken hand in his title win over Max Holloway. Korean Zombie, meanwhile, requires an eye procedure which he previously claimed he would undergo this month.

But it’s certainly the fight to make next.

Do you want to see Volkanovski face Korean Zombie?