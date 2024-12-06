Bryce Mitchell claims ‘Mars is not a planet’, alleges ‘NASA are going to fake an alien invasion’ ahead of UFC 310

Booked to make his return to action this weekend at UFC 310, featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell has claimed Mars is not in fact a planet — as part of his latest conspiracy theory — and how government agency, NASA is poised to launch a “fake alien invasion.

Mitchell, who currently holds the number thirteen rank at the featherweight limit, has been out of action since UFC 296 back in December of last year, most recently dropping a thunderous knockout loss to perennial challenger, Josh Emmett in the first round.

And this weekend, The Ultimate Fighter alum will take on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Kron Gracie — with the Brazilian making his own return to the Octagon for the first time since May of last year, dropping a loss to Charles Jourdain.

Mandatory Credit: Getty Images

Ahead of his pairing with Gracie this weekend at UFC 310 in Las Vegas, Mitchell has claimed government agency, NASA are set to convince citizens that an alien invasion has occurred — only for it to “fake”.

Bryce Mitchell claims NASA will fake an “alien invasion”

“Mars is actually a luminary, if you go in with a telescope and you zoom in on Mars it’s not a planet, there are no such things as solid planets like Earth [and] everything you see in the sky,” Bryce Mitchell told Michael Bisping. “If you zoom in on Mars it’s a shifting type of light, it’s a luminary, it’s not actually a planet these planets don’t exist they are lights in the sky”

The end goal of NASA, they are going to fake an alien invasion. Aliens don’t exist, space doesn’t exist, NASA when it was invented was a satanic operation in the 50’s and 60’s and the whole thing culminates in the fake Alien invasion.

If you don’t believe in God, just please if you ever see the Christian disappear. If you turn on the TV and every news channel says there’s been alien abductions on the planet and I’m not here no more, none of your Christian friends are here no more. You can still repent, you can still be saved in the name of Jesus.”