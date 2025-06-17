King Green set for return fight against Diego Ferreira at UFC 319 in Chicago

Perennial lightweight contender, King Green is set for his return to action at UFC 319 in Chicago, Illinois — booking a showdown with fellow stalwart challenger, Diego Ferreira on August 16. from the United Center.

Green, a former top-15 contender at the lightweight limit, will look to snap a two-fight losing skid in his return to action later this summer, following a hellacious wheel kick knockout loss against the impressive, Mauricio Ruffy back in March of this year at UFC 313.

As for Ferreira, the Brazilian veteran saw his impressive two-fight rise halted by common-foe, Grant Dawson back in January at UFC 311.

Prior to that, Ferreira had turned in a pair of consecutive victories over both Mateusz Rabecki, and Michael Johnson.

King Green returns to fight Diego Ferreira at UFC 319

News of King Green’s return against former LFA champion, Diego Ferreira, was confirmed by the UFC on social media this evening.

The UFC have officially announced UFC 319 on August 16 in Chicago headlined by a middleweight title bout between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.



Michael "Venom" Page vs. Jared Cannonier was also announced as a feature bout.



Here are the other bouts announced thus far 👇 pic.twitter.com/6kAYt1ffJM — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 17, 2025

Before his knockout defeat to Ruffy, Green came unstuck in his grudge fight with the promotional-perfect, Paddy Pimblett. Facing the outspoken Liverpool grappler at UFC 304 last summer, Green suffered a one-sided first round triangle choke submission defeat.

During his recent run to the top-15 in the division, San Bernardino native, Green had turned in notable wins over the likes of Jim Miller, former interim champion, Tony Ferguson, and a blistering opening round knockout win over the above-mentioned, Dawson in a main event setting.

19-6 as a professional, Amazonas native, Ferreira has racked up some notable eleven year run in the Octagon. Tipped as a future top contender during his pomp, Ferreira once enjoyed a notable six fight winning spree, landing victories over the likes of Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Jared Gordon, Rustam Khabilov, Mairbek Taisumov, and former undisputed champion, Anthony Pettis.