King Green Reveals the Horrific Injury Which Has Prevented Him From Walking

UFC 319 has lost a big fight as King Green has had to withdraw from his bout due to a serious injury.

King Green was scheduled to face fellow lightweight veteran Carlos Diego Ferreira in a clash of two fighters who are both in similar positions in their careers.

Green is currently riding a two-loss streak, losing both via brutal finish. Ferreira was looking to bounce back after suffering a loss to Grant Dawson in January.

King Green goes back on his promise to never pull out of a fight

On his Instagram account, Green revealed that he made a promise to himself that he would never pull out of a fight again.

However, the injury that he has sustained to his lower body has left him unable to walk, and he has been forced to pull out of his UFC 319 fight.

“I worked so hard to get here, so hard. I went through a lot of bulls**t to get here, and back in the days, I have had pullouts, but somewhere along the line, I said I’m never pulling out of a fight.”

He further went on to explain that his injury is so severe that he cannot walk correctly.

“This one is a little bit different, I can’t even f***ing walk, guys.”

Is King Green done competing at the top level?

Green has been a mainstay of the UFC’s lightweight division.

He joined the promotion back in 2013, going 13-12-1-1, but with this recent frustrating setback, there will be questions about whether or not he can compete with the division’s best.

While Green has never competed for a UFC title, he has been one of the divisions most respected fighters because of his exciting style and longevity.

But at 38 years old, he has put a lot of miles on the clock inside the UFC, and his body is starting to show signs of slowing down.