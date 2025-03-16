‘King’ Callum Walsh Scores Vicious First-Round KO Against Dean Sutherland – Walsh vs. Sutherland Highlights

Callum Walsh made quick work of Dean Sutherland to retain his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title on Sunday night in Madison Square Garden.

‘King’ delivered another highlight-reel knockout, putting away Sutherland in the opening round. With 30 seconds to go, Sutherland was on wobbly legs after Walsh landed a combination in the center of the ring. Smelling blood in the water, Walsh put pressure on his opponent and unleashed another flurry punctuated by a vicious left hook that caught Sutherland clean and sent him crashing to the canvas.

Sutherland never even attempted to get back to his feet, bringing an immediate end to the bout and moving Walsh a perfect 13-0 in his career.

Official Result: Callum Walsh def. Dean Sutherland via KO (left hook) at 2:45 of Round 1 to retain the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Championship.

check out highlights from callum walsh vs. dean sutherland:

🇮🇪 CALLUM WALSH GETS IT DONE IN ONE ROUND #WalshSutherland

pic.twitter.com/DfssEsqyRE — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) March 17, 2025

Beautiful KO from Callum Walsh 👇💤 #WalshSutherland pic.twitter.com/MfgXLocjRJ — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 17, 2025

Callum Walsh just got everyone in attendance a free month of UFC Fight Pass! #WalshSutherland pic.twitter.com/2VqmImrkBK — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 17, 2025