Khloe Kardashian: Dana White Was Told He Had 10 Years to Live, Now He’s Biohacked Into a Cold Plunge Addict

Dana White claims a daily cold plunge has cured his sleep apnea, among other things.

Today, the UFC CEO is sporting a six-pack. Just a few short years ago, it was more like a keg, so what exactly changed? Well, according to White, he underwent blood work that (supposedly) revealed that he only had 10 years left to live. The result scared White to the point that he completely changed the way he took care of himself.

During a conversation with Khloe Kardashian on her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, White shed some light on the myriad of physical issues he was dealing with before he started to embrace various biohacking methods, like cold plunges.

“What I found out is that he could tell you how long you could live. Then I became obsessed with that. He gave me 10.4 years. That’s horrible. I was a mess. I had real bad sleep apnea, I’d wake up choking in the middle of the night, my legs, I could barely put my shoes on. “Now I’m on no pills. My favorite biohacking treatment? I’m addicted to cold plunging. Every morning when I get up, cold plunge. If I don’t, I feel off. As soon as I land anywhere, I go right to a cold plunge.”

For those unfamiliar, a cold plunge is exactly what it sounds like. Essentially, it’s a brief dip in cold water, otherwise known as an ice bath. Doing this on a daily basis is said to stimulate the body and mind through cold exposure, with potential benefits like reduced muscle soreness and improved circulation.

Clearly, what Dana White has been doing is working. He looks better. He feels better. However, the science behind his devastating diagnosis is a little sketchy.

Dana White promoted the hell out of Gary brecka’s 10x Health System

The “method” was developed by Gary Brecka, a human biologist and biohacker who claims he can predict down to the month when someone will die.

And, of course, once you find out how long you’ve got left to live, Brecka has a slew of expensive supplements that he can sell you to try and extend your life via his company, 10x Health System.

White heavily promoted 10x products on social media, but now finds himself in the middle of dueling lawsuits. First, litigation against Brecka and his wife, Sage Workinger, was filed after the pair allegedly perpetrated a massive fraud against 10X Health and its majority owner, Grant Cardone of Cardone Ventures.

Brecka then struck back, filing a $100 million defamation suit against Cardone, a self-professed billionaire and unabashed Trump supporter.

It’s all a bit messy, but if you want to learn more, take a gander at the video below: