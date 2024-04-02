Michael Bisping unsure Khamzat Chimaev is ready for UFC Saudi Arabia headliner: ‘He always gasses’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Michael Bisping claims unbeaten contender, Khamzat Chimaev and his corner should be majorily concerned about his fight with Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia in June – claiming the Chechen more often than not looked severely fatigued at some stage in his fights.

Chimaev, the current number eleven ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since he returned to the division at UFC 294 back in October of last year against former champion, Kamaru Usman, narrowly defeating the Auchi native over the course of three rounds.

Michael Bisping calls into question Khamzat Chimaev’s going ability

And drawing former middleweight champion, Whittaker in a massive title-eliminator atop a UFC on ABC 6 card in the summer, Chimaev has been issued a word of warning by Hall of Fame inductee, Bisping, who claimed the Chechen is likely to gas once more in his high-stakes clash.

“Automatically, if you’re in the corner of Khamzat Chimaev, you’ve got to be concerned,” Michael Bisping said on his podcast, Believe You Me. “One thing Robert Whittaker is not going to do is run out of gas. He’s a very, very experienced fighter, fighting at the highest level for a long time. Without getting into the Xs and Os, the obvious things is Khamzat always gasses.”

“He’s a tremendous force of nature, the way he takes people down and dominates them right from the opening bell,” Bisping explained. “He did the same thing against Kamaru Usman. Granted, didn’t get the finish, but he definitely did slow down. Against Gilbert Burns, same thing. He had a great round one, [rounds] two and three were kind of close. Five rounds against somebody like Robert Whittaker, if he can’t finish him early, that could be a disastrous night for him in Saudi Arabia.”

Himself returning at UFC 298 back in February in a co-main event slot, Whittaker turned in a unanimous decision victory over former middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa.

