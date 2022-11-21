Khamzat Chimaev defends Dana White, UFC on fighter pay, questions Francis Ngannou’s issue with promotion

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has questioned reigning heavyweight division champion, Francis Ngannou’s high-profile issue with fighter pay and compensation issued by the organization, defending UFC president, Dana White over the publicized issue.

Last featuring in the co-main event of UFC 279 back in September, Chimaev managed to improve 12-0 as a professional, submitting incoming UFC Orlando main event feature, Kevin Holland with a first round D’Arce choke at the T-Mobile Arena.

As for Ngannou, the Cameroon native headlined UFC 270 back at the beginning of this year, unifying the division titles with a unanimous decision win against interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane over the course of five rounds.

Off the back of his victor, Ngannou’s victory, the Batie native’s contact with the organization came to an end, however, he is still subject to a champion’s clause, which would see him tied to the promotion for the period of a year.

Khamzat Chimaev defends UFC and Dana White on the notorious fighter pay issue

Voicing his displeasure with fighter pay under the UFC umbrella, Ngannou’s dispute with the organization has been the target of Chimaev, who questioned his gripe with his contract.

“If Dana (White) calls me, ‘Let’s do these things,’ I do it,” Khamzat Chimaev told ESPN MMA during a recent interview. “I appreciate it, what Dana and UFC did for me, you know? A lot of guys talking about ‘UFC don’t us good money’ and those things. Go back, and where they’ve been one, two, three years ago? They don’t remember that, you know? I was homeless almost, you know? Lot of guys as well.”

“And big guy, what his name? [Francis] Ngannou, he’s talking about don’t give him good money and all these things,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “And he was speaking about living outside before. Why don’t he do it right now? He has to appreciate everything that’s happened with him. He has to fight, fight, the money coming.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Yet to be booked for his next Octagon appearance akin to Ngannou, Chimaev has been linked with what would come as a potential welterweight title-eliminator against former interim champion, Colby Covington next year in a United Kingdom return to the promotion.